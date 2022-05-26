Gomoa Brofoyedur chief advocates for creation of second chamber of parliament made up of chiefs

Chief of Gomoa Brofoyedur in the Gomoa Central District of the Central Region, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II has observed that the creation of the Non-Partisan Second Chamber of Parliament would facilitate economic growth and development.

The traditional ruler who is also the Esihene of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area noted that today's Parliament is too partisan than one expected to benefit the masses.

Addressing his people soon after communal labour at Gomoa Brofoyedur recently, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II was of the opinion that the Non-Partisan Second Chamber of Parliament which could be made up of Nananom and other key players in the various sectors of the economy would be the best to the serve the needs of the people in every community.

He noted that nananom and other stakeholders ought to be involved deeply in decisions taken but unfortunately such powers have been given to political office holders who decide for the people instead of collaborating with especially nananom who were the custodian of the lands.

Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II lamented over situations where nananom were being sidelined when it comes to the placement of projects in their localities meant to improve the lives of the people.

On decentralization, Nana Esoun Abonyi Kwaata II who is also the Esihene noted that even though the District Assembly concept of sending governance to the doorsteps of the people was important, too must power have been given to the Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives who exercise their powers without consultation with nananom before citing developmental projects.

He records instances where projects were cited in areas that become inaccessible to the communities within the Assembly's jurisdiction.

"These and other reasons why am strongly advocating for a non-partisan chamber of Parliament.

"I also don't agree with some group of people who stays Nananom should be allowed to take part in active politics and scrap Council of State. Members of the Council of State have their particular role to play in the governance system," he stated

The Traditional Ruler finally called on the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies to engage nananom in their decision taken especially citing projects.