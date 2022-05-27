A/R: Nana Kwadwo Boateng refurbishes Bosore M/A Primary School

A multi-billionaire, who also doubles as the traditional priest for Bosore community in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Kwadwo Boateng a.k.a “Dumgya Komfour” has refurbished the entire roofing of five classrooms of the Bosore M/A Primary School.

Before the renovation, academic works were severely hindered due to the bad state of the roof to the extent that the school kids were asked to run home whenever it threatens to rain.

An amount worth GHs30,000 was injected into the project solely by him for academic activities to continue especially during the rainy season.

Briefing the media, headmistress for the school, Madam Gloria Pomaa, pointed out that, the support exhibited by the priest has relieved students and authorities from one of the many challenges affecting academic works.

She recalled in the interview that, whenever there was a rainfall, the roof of some of the classrooms leaked and as a way of swerving the situation, authorities had no option than to merge students of class 4 with those of class 2 and class 5 with students of another classroom.

“such condition on several occasions halted academic works for a whole day,” she disclosed.

The headmistress brought to light that when the School Management Committee (SMC) reported the then state of affairs to the priest, “he didn’t hesitate. He offered us all the needed assistance. He contracted carpenters right away and renovation works commenced the following Friday after we called on him. The project came to a completion the next Tuesday and academic work started on Wednesday. In fact, we are so much grateful for his kindness”.

Assemblyman for the area, Hon Bruce Yeboah, noted that the Chief Priest singlehandedly bought 20 packets of Aluzinc roofing sheets and paid all other items and expenses on the project.

He, therefore, pleaded on other individuals who are well to do to support the school so as to alleviate the challenges students and teachers face.

Traditional Priest Nana Kwadwo, exclusively said he was saddened after he received report on the then state of the roof of the school.

Premised on the foregoing, he said he saw the urgent need to offer support than to wait till government addresses the situation.

He told this medium that, in matters of development, government cannot shoulder all responsibilities.

“if you notice a challenge in your community, don’t wait for support from governing authorities when you have the means to address it. We can’t rely on government always. Doing that will delay the progress of our community,” he stated.