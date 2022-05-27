We're fully prepared for maiden John Evans Atta Mills' Memorial Lecture in Northern Ghana — Committee

All is set for the maiden John Evans Atta Mills' Memorial Lecture in Northern Ghana which has been slated for Saturday, May 28, 2022.

The event which is on the theme "The man John Evans Atta Mills-Ten years on" is expected to bring together people from academia, students, family and the political arena.

The event is being organised by the local organising team in conjunction with the Governing Board of the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage. It will be chaired by the paramount chief of the Pishigu traditional area, Naa Alhaji Dr Alhassan Andani.

The lecture is scheduled to take place at the multi-purpose auditorium at the University for Development Studies(UDS) at 2PM.

Key speakers of the lecture include Professor Stephen Kendie of UCC, Dr Charles Abugri of IDEAS INT, Dr Vida Yakong of UDS, Dr Malik Zakaria, a traditional ruler and Dr Samuel Nkumbaan of the University of Ghana (UG).

Chairman of the Local Organising Team, Mr Osmond Amuah in an interview with the media said the local organising committee was fully prepared for the event.

According to him, preparations were about 90 per cent complete ahead of the event as invitation letters have been sent to those who matter. He added that decoration of the hall, as well as radio and television announcements, have been catered for awaiting the day.

He also said many of the dignitaries who have been invited to attend the lecture have assured the organisers of their pledge to honour the invitation.

Touching on the legacies of the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills, Mr Osmond said, he lived an enviable life and was noted for his positive actions in strengthening democratic values and human advancement in and outside Ghana.

He added further that the Asomdwehene as JEA was called, had the zeal for creating a better Ghana for all, excellence and integrity as well as accountability, hence the need for the nation to celebrate him even in his absence.

"The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage is a Heritage that was instituted basically to promote the legacies of the late Professor John Atta Mills, his key attributes that we seek to sell, that is the attributes of a humble person, a humble servant, a father and someone who rose above pettiness and lived his life in such a way that he wanted to include everybody. He promoted the ideals of inclusiveness that led to the rapid transformation of the nation," Mr Osmond said.

Other members of the local organising team include: Dr Elias Kuusaana, Dr Elijah Yendaw, Dr Benson Konlan, Dr Mohammed Ali, Dr Iddrisu Sulemana, DR Kilu Rufai, Mr Joseph Anamooo: Haruna Musah Kalamuhi, Dr Malik D. Zakaria, Prof Dominic Dery Alimbe and Dr Damian Tom-Dery.

The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage

The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage was established with a vision that seeks to inspire humanity for a better society

The mission of the heritage is to promote the JEA Mills' unique view of society to cause positive actions in strengthening democratic values and human advancement.

The heritage has many objectives some of which are: To continue to deepen President JEA Mills’ legacy of excellence in law, taxation and sports, Build and project the ‘President JEA Mills brand’ as a model servant leader who invested in people, Engage in charity work among others.

It has the values of Passion, Excellence and Integrity, Accountability, as well as Commitment.

The John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Heritage is a Company Limited by Guarantee under the Ghana Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992).

Governing Board members of the heritage include Hon. Alex Segbefia (Board Chairman), Madam Sherry Ayitey (member), Hon. Samuel Atta Mills (member), Mr Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo(member), and Nana Oye Bampoe Addo (Board Secretary).

It has Mr Kwame Pianim, Mr James Bebaako Mensah, Mr John Henry Martey Newman, Prof. Agnes Attia Apusigah, Dr Esther Offei Aboagye, Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Alhaji Dr Ahmed Vanderpuye, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Dr Cadman Atta Mills, Naa Alhassan Andani and HE. Ken Kanda as Advisory Council.