National Security Ministry bombarded with over 5,000 prank calls 30 hours after ‘See Something Say Something’ campaign

The Ministry for National Security has disclosed that over 10,000 calls have been received 30 hours after the launch of the ‘See Something Say Something’ campaign.

In a press release, the Ministry says its checks from the call centre have revealed that the majority of the calls have been prank calls to verify the operationality of the call line.

“Preliminary checks at the emergency call centre indicate that, in the first 30 hours following the launch of the campaign, over 10,000 calls have been made to the centre, of which majority have been prank calls and calls to verify the operationality of the call line; a development that has culminated in long call queues and delayed response to calls made to the centre,” part of a press release from the Ministry of National Security reads.

It adds, “While the Ministry assures the public of the activeness of the call centre and encourages same to report all suspicious persons and behaviour, we beseech all and sundry to desist from making prank calls to the centre as doing so undermines the ability of law enforcement agencies to effectively respond to actual crises.”

The Ministry of National Security said it will continue to collaborate with all relevant agencies and stakeholders to safeguard the peace and security of Ghana.

Below is a copy of the National Security Ministry’s press release: