Bawku chaos: 'Apply for community chief to bring peace' — Upper East Regional House of chiefs to Mamprusis

The Upper East Regional House of Chiefs in the region is asking the rival group, Mamprusis in Bawku to select from amongst themselves a suitable candidate for consideration by Zugraan Bawku Naba for enskinment as Mamprusi Community Chief in Bawku.

The House of Chiefs said this in a press statement copied ModernGhana News.

In an appeal, the chiefs want the Nayiri to advise his kinsmen to embrace the alternative to ensure lasting peace in the area.

In the last quarter of 2021, there was a renewed escalation of the regrettably enduring conflict in Bawku. These skirmishes in the township aggravated in the run up to the Samampiid and the purported plans by the Mamprusis to observe the final funeral rites of the late Tampuri Alhaji Adam Zangbeogo, who is still recognized as the last Bawku Naba by the Mamprusis and subsequently celebrate the Damba.

This has led to the loss of abled and productive lives and valuable property, stalled economic activities, and deprived several school children of an opportunity to pursue their future dreams.

Appalled by the continuous clashes in Bawku, the President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs,

Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III said they condemn in no uncertain terms these senseless and morally depraved criminal acts.

Speaking at a news conference in Bolgatanga, he stress that since these clashes in Bawku in 1983, 1984, and 1985 all has not been well with the inhabitants of the growing township.

Keen on seeing to it that peace prevails, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III has called on all persons regardless of their tribe to come together and put the interest of the Region first.

Below is the full statement: