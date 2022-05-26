Reports of a student nurse turning into a 'crocodile' at Tafo gov’t hospital false — Management

The management of the Tafo Government Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has stressed that reports of a student nurse turning into a crocodile at the hospital hold no water.

This is contained in a press release from the hospital seeking to clarify ongoing speculations.

In the past week, several reports had alleged that a pregnant staff has been hospitalised after she was stunned seeing a student nurse turn into a crocodile.

From the speculation, the student nurse was sent on an errand to buy beans and gari for the pregnant staff.

The student nurse is said to have faulted and did not buy the food exactly as she was sent.

The pregnant nurse got angry and rained insults on the student nurse, reportedly making her also angry.

She is said to have entered the Nurses’ room where she turned into a crocodile in waiting for the pregnant nurse.

When the pregnant nurse got there, she was shocked and is said to have collapsed amid screaming.

Reacting to the sensational story, the management of the Tafo Government Hospital says the story is false.

“We wish to inform the general public that the publication is false and no such incident has happened in the hospital,” a release signed by Dr. Kwame Agyeman who is Medical Superintendent at the facility has said.

The release from the Tafo government hospital is urging the general public to treat all publications of this speculation with contempt.