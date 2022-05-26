85kilometre Tumu-Han highway awarded on contract — Regional Minister

Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has disclosed that some five contractors have been awarded the contract to reshape the Tumu/Han trunk road in 24 months.

The Minister said the project's objective was to improve the existing gravel road to double seal bituminous treatment surface road and all will add up to 85 kilometres.

The contractors, according to the Regional Minister “will take possession of site from 8th June 2022, and the job is expected to complete by 24 months”.

The minister mentioned that the contract for the road (Tumu-Han-Lawra) was signed on 3rd March 2022.

Messer Mawums Company Limited had been awarded 15-km from Navrongo to Tumu at the cost of Gh¢82,304,751.43, Aschal Investment Limited has also been awarded 10- km at the cost of Gh¢51,360,934.

The rest are: Messer's Maripoona, 20-km at the cost of Gh¢96,804.44, Green Hause International Development, 15-km, at the cost of Gh¢37, 151, 70.43 and P&W Ghanem will do 25km at the cost of Gh¢85, 871,553.99.

“It's solely a government of Ghana funded project, but there are dedicated funds for it and, despite the challenges government finds itself, the government wants the project to commence and end in two years”, Dr. Salih said.

He added that the Tumu-Han-Lawra Road was dear to the heart of the President and assured the people that the government was committed to working on the roads.

The Minister appealed to Chiefs, Assembly Members, and the communities to assist the contractors who may require gravel and other resources to access them to get the roads fixed on time for the people.

Dr. Salih said, the Vice President was expected to be in the region to perform the sod-cutting, among other things, on Thursday, 26th of May 2022, but had to be taken away to attend the funeral rites of the leader of the United Arab Emirate.

The minister said the sod-cutting ceremony had been postponed and a later date for the exercise would be announced when the Vice President returned, but that work on the road was expected to start awaiting the sod cutting.

GNA