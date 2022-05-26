S/R: Assistant headmaster of Bole SHS who allegedly rapes final year student arrested

The Assistant Headmaster of the Bole Senior High School (SHS), Issahaku Jeduah, who allegedly raped a 21-year-old final year student has been arrested.

He was arrested on Wednesday, 25 May 2022, and is expected to be arraigned soon.

According to the final year student of the school, on Friday, 20 May 2022, the Assistant Headmaster, sent for her during prep time.

She indicated that the Assistant Headmaster’s invitation was to advice her on an issue.

Upon reaching his office, the assistant headmaster, forcefully had sex with her and threatened to ensure her dismissal from the school if she ever mentioned the incident to anyone.