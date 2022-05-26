Nkoranza Traditional Council happy with Dampare’s visit

The Inspector General of Poilce, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, visited the area after clashes occurred in the town between the youth and the police.

The violent clashes allegedly led to the death of one person, with six others injured.

The IGP went in the company of other senior officers to Nkoranza.

The visit was aimed at interacting with personnel, chiefs and some community members.

The 27-year-old Albert Donkor, a footballer and digital television installer, died under mysterious circumstances in Nkoranza police cells.

The late Donkor is said to have been picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers at 2:00am on April 24, 2022, in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.

Reacting to the development after the visit of the IGP on 3FM's Sunrise on Thursday hosted by Alfred Ocansey, the Akyeamehene of Nkoranza Traditional Area, Nana Effah Adomako II expressed satisfaction and readiness to help the police in their investigations.

“Yes. We were satisfied with the assurances because we have to collaborate, especially with the coming of the IGP. After the meeting, we were really satisfied”.

He said, “we have believed in the IGP that all the promises that he gave would be done for Nkoranza to be calm”.

Nana Effah Adomako II added, “what we are trying to do is to gather the information and give it to the security for them to do their jobs”.

“They [police] assured us that everything will be calm and that everyone involved in the act will be brought to book and we have been trying to do everything possible to make peace prevail”.

