Terrorism: 'See Something Say Something' approach dicey; may not be adequate – Dr. Norman

The President of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies, Dr. Ishmael Norman fears the latest ‘See Something Say Something’ campaign approach may not be enough to address terrorism issues in the country.

The Ministry in charge of National Security taking a cue from attacks by terrorist groups in neigbouring countries believe Ghana could be a target.

As a result, an alert has been issued for the citizenry to be keen and report any suspicious persons or activities.

In line with measures being taken, a campaign dubbed ‘See Something Say Something’ has been launched.

Although security expert Dr. Ishmael Norman believes it is a good idea, he has raised a concern, insisting that it may not be enough.

“It is a good idea to have a ‘See Something, Say Something’ risk communication strategy assuming that the terrorists are already in the country and maybe preparing themselves for a big blowout.

“But when it comes to the tactical approaches the terrorists used in places like Niger, Nigeria, and Burkina Faso, as in they coming in and quickly getting out, then ‘See Something and Say Something’ may not be adequate,” the President of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies told TV3 in an interview.

Dr. Ishmael Norman proposes that the government should focus on prepositioning the military, the immigration, and the police to carry out inspections that will fish out potential terrorists.

“We are a bit weak in terms of technology in sieving out the information that we should be paying attention to. The whole approach is dicey but we should give the national security the benefit of doubt.

“Government should preposition military, immigration, and police officers to basically monitor; inspect Identity Cards when they suspect that somebody does not fit well into the ecosystem,” Dr. Ishmael Norman added.