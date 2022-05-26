Bole SHS: Final year student accuses assistant headmaster of rape

A final year student of the Bole Senior High School (SHS) in the Savannah Region has accused the school’s Assistant Headmaster, Issahaku Jeduah of rape.

The victim who is a 21-year-old while telling her story to 3news.com said the incident happened on Friday, May 20, 2022.

According to her, she has been threatened by the assistant headmaster of the school that she will be expelled if she speaks of the rape to anyone.

“I was at preps when he sent for me around 7:30 pm and told me he wanted to advise me over an issue and when I got to his office, he took advantage and forcefully had an affair with me.

“He threatened he will ensure I’m dismissed from the school if I tell anyone about the act,” the victim said as quoted by 3news.

The matter has been reported to the Bole District Police Command with officers assigned to the case.

It is understood that the assistant headmaster of the Bole SHS has bolted and is currently nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, the victim has been taken to the Bole District Government Hospital for tests to confirm her story.

She is expected to receive treatment and counsel for her ordeal.