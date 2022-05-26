Friends of late Albert Donkor in viral picture alleged to be officers not our men – Police

26.05.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has issued a statement to clarify that persons together with the late Albert Donkor captured in a picture and alleged to be officers not true.

In the last few days, a picture of the deceased young man in Nkoranza has gone viral where he is seen eating with some five men.

The picture widely circulated with the caption ‘Albert Donkor with some of his police friends hanging out’ has become a subject of discussion.

With the attention of the Police drawn to the viral picture, it has issued a statement, stressing that the men in the picture are not officers.

“The Police Administration's attention has been drawn to a picture circulating on social media among others showing six people with the caption "Albert Donkor (In red) eating and drinking with Nkoranza South policemen.

“The Police Administration wishes to state categorically that those men seen in the picture are not Police officers from Nkroranza South Municipality or any part of the country,” parts of a Police statement have said.

The Police explained that its investigations have revealed that this is a picture of Albert Donkor and his five friends, none of whom is a Police officer, which was taken at a funeral at Boana in the Nkoranza North District, approximately 20 kilometres away from Nkoranza.

The Police say it considers the circulation of the picture with the wrong caption as a calculated attempt by people with mischief to drag the name of the Ghana Police Service into disrepute.

The general public is urged to treat such an act with the contempt that it deserves.