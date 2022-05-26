U/E/R: Inaugural ceremony of Nabdam for Christ held

An inaugural ceremony of Nabdam for Christ has been held in Pelungu-Nangodi in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.

Nabdam for Christ is an association of native and non-native Pastors in the ministry of God in Nabdam.

The inaugural ceremony brought together all men of God's Traditional Authorities and the Christian fraternity.

The association which is a non-denominational was formed in 2019 mainly for prayer and to dedicate the land of Nabdam and its people for Christ based as the scripture says “two are better than one.”

It is the belief that as they are united, they can foster peace, unity and development for the land of Nabdam District and the Upper East Region at large.

Since its formation, they have been praying against social vices and for the youth to be Christ centred with the fear of God in them for it is only then will God grant prosperity to the land.

In his welcome address, the Chief Servant of God Rev. Martin Lamisi Sebire stated that, the inaugural ceremonial marks a milestone of the new Nobrick quoting Isaiah 43:19 as saying “ Behold, I m doing a new thing, now it springs forth, so you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.”

Rev. Sebire entreats the people of Nobrick to have faith for their set time has come.

The Chief of Nangodi, Nangodnaab Pariyong Kosom Yelzoya Asaga II said scripture has it that, the kingdom of the world will become the kingdom of the Lord’s. Therefore, he and his people have decided to dedicate the land of Nabdam to the Lord in preparation for the set season and prosperity will surely locate the land of Nobrick.

Naab Asaga II stated that the occasion will not be a nine-day wonder and prayed that, it will be replicated in almost all the other districts for total peace to reign in the Upper East Region.