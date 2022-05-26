Men in photo with late Albert Donkor not officers – Police clarifies

26.05.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service has said the men captured in a group photograph with the slain Albert Donkor are not officers.

The picture of the deceased, wearing a red attire in the company of some other men, in which they looked like they were sharing a meal together, went viral after his death.

The caption that had come with the picture suggested that the deceased was in the company of Police Officers who were also his friends.

However, a statement issued by the Police on Wednesday, 26 May 2022 said: “Our investigations have revealed that this is a picture of Albert Donkor and his five friends, none of whom is a Police Officer, which was taken at a funeral at Boana in the Nkoranza North District, approximately 20 kilometers away from Nkoranza.”

The Police continued that: “We consider this as a calculated attempt by the people behind this mischief to drag the name of the Ghana Police Service into disrepute.”

It urged members of the public to “treat such an act with the contempt that it deserves.”

Source: classfmonline.com