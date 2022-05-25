Protecting the planet is crucial to fighting hunger — says Alltech as it calls for increased investments ahead of Vision 2050

The President and CEO of Alltech at the 38th annual Alltech ONE Conference held in Lexington, Kentucky USA said if we do not invest more in protecting theplanet, development cannot be sustainable and Ghana will not eradicate hunger or achieve the vision 2050 Goal.

“Our belief is that agriculture has the greatest potential to positively influence the future of our planet, to provide nutrition for all and to help rural communities thrive and replenish our planet’s resources,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, President and CEO of Alltech.

He added, “From protecting pollinators, to improving soil fertility and building resilience to the effects of climate change, biodiversity is fundamental to addressing global hunger. But the clock is ticking. We need to increase our investments to protect our planet before it is too late. Our future depends on it.”

Alltech announced a commitment to focus on the planet, proactive conservation, management and restoration of natural ecosystems and biodiversity to contribute to addressing the challenges of climate change, food and water security, and human health.

Author, Founder and CEO of “One Green Thing,” Mrs. Heather White said there are three steps to make climate action a joyful daily practice.

“First, think beyond your age and listen, secondly, find your unique role, and third, apply the daily practice of sustainability. The climate crisis is the biggest challenge of our time, and we all have a unique role to play.

"I believe that no individual can solve the climate crisis, and that much of the burden is on the shoulders of corporations and policymakers who tend to vote against the planet.

"I think individual actions do matter, and contribute to a desperately needed cultural change which will help relieve our kids' feelings of eco-anxiety.

“What will your legacy be? Because together, we can create a Planet of Plenty. Thirty years from now, what can we create together that will stop our future loved ones in their tracks and create a moment of breathtaking gratitude?”

Business leader, campaigner and co-author of “Net Positive” Mr. Paul Polman explained that Net Positive is a new way of doing business which puts back more into society, the environment and the global economy than it takes out.

“Organisations that take a Net Positive approach share an ambition to grow their brand, have strong financial performance and attract the brightest talent.

"I think what you (Alltech) are doing and what you are referring to as the Planet of Plenty is an important vision where you bring together the key principles of consumer health, environmental health and also animal health where you leverage, obviously, very important technology, where you call out the importance of sustainable farm management, where partnership is engraved very high in your philosophy.

"It’s time for business leaders to build net positive companies that profit by fixing the world’s problems rather than creating them."

Mayor of Lexington, Mrs. Linda Gorton said she is excited about the wonderful ideas introduced by Dr. Mark Lyons, President and CEO of Alltech and his partners for the Agricultural Value chain across the globe.

“I am pushing 1 million dollars into this a Planet of Plenty agenda and it’s my hope that Kentucky will become the hub of Agriculture in the United States in a few years."

"Together, we have the nerve to work together for a Planet of Plenty,” said Mayor of Lexington, Mrs. Gorton.

The 2022 Alltech conference brought together 2,000 international delegates in person, with an additional 5,000 participating virtually. The world class event brought inspiring keynote speakers and more than 100 industry leaders to the stage, sharing valuable insights in live workshops and focus tracks and uncovering the challenges and opportunities in agriculture, business, health and wellness, and professional development.