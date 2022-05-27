Keta: MCE supports GES with 200 dual desks

Mr Emmanuel Gemega, the Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has donated 200 dual desks to the Keta branch of Ghana Eduaction Service to help boost teaching and learning.

The donation will also help reduce overcrowding of pupils in schools during study hours.

According to him, the gesture was an initiative by the Nana Addo led government in collaboration with GETFUND to tackle all issues in schools in the country.

He said, all districts and municipalities in the country has received 200 pieces of the dual desk each to ease overcrowding.

Mr Gemegah continued that,he paid visit to some of the schools within his jurisdiction after he was elected as the MCE for the area.

"It will amaze you that,some of our school children still sit on bare floor during learning and teaching hours with the books on the ground whilst writing. l think is very bad to witness in this modern world," he added.

He stated that, the coming of the desks at this time is timely since it will be distributed to schools.

He said, "this means our current government is really a listening one,and they will address all our problems one after the other".

He appealed to the educational directoriate to make sure the desks are shared equally among the schools to address the current situation.

The MCE added that other problems facing the municipality such as roads, electrification projects, portable drinking water, toilet facilities among others will be tackled soon.

He urged individuals and philanthropists to come to their aid since the assembly does not have that financial muscle to address all.

"Even government can not do all for us at a go,the districts in he country are many,let help ourselves if we can so that we may be ahead," he stated.

According to him, ,Agorvinu bridge which is under coastal development project will be done soon.

Mr Avudzivi Gerhard, the newly posted Keta Municipal GES Director who received the items on behalf of the directariate expressed excitement over the gestures and promised they will be distributed accordingly for its purpose.

He also appealed to individuals and philanthropists to help solve some of the problems they are facing in the area.

He also promised to make sure the dual desks which were made of metal and wood are given proper maintenance to last longer.