A/R NPP race: Chairman Wontumi pays each delegate GHC10,000; camping at hotels for votes — Group reveals

Read full statement here:

PRESS CONFERENCE ON 25TH MAY 2022

PRESS CONFERENCE BY STRONG PATRIOTS OF ASHANTI

The strong patriots of Ashanti wishes all delegates and contestants well and pray for peaceful elections ahead of us in the coming days.

The strong patriots want to make this emphatic statement to clear the conscience of all delegates who are going to vote in the coming election.

We hear that chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah is telling delegates that he is for hon.Alan kyerematen and have full support of the Hon MINISTRY of trade and industry, we wish to state that if the assertion is true from chairman COKA then he is not telling delegates the truth, we want to state that his words are palpable and well-orchestrated lies.

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah was the right hand man of Chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako a.k.a Wontumi. The question is what went wrong for him to make a U-turn to challenge him with full hatred. We entreat chairman Odeneho to come out and tell the public why they are now at each other’s throat with bitter accusations voting for Odeneho is same as voting for Wontumi.

2. Chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako a.k.a Chairman Wontumi is now touting himself as the man to brake the eight (8) for NPP in 2024 general elections but we bet to differ, he cannot do it. We want to deliberate on his works as chairman for Ashanti Region for the past eight (8) years. When he assumed office as chairman of NPP in Ashanti Region, he organized a durbar at Dadiesoaba in Kumasi to raise funds to build party office at the end of the programme he said he has received a sum of cash of about Five Hundred Thousand Ghana cedi’s (500,000) including cement donations. Chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako is now building his own palace at his fifteen acres of land, but the party office which he organized funds for, is now in the middle of a thick forest at the same place. The party in Ashanti region has thick divisions and cracks under his watch than ever before. All the party structures has collapsed and he is using the party as his sole business entity to amass worth for himself alone.

During the election he promised agenda 47/47 and vowed with his life to resign if he fails to achieve it, But the end results was disastrous yet he could not walk his talk, how can this man be trusted?

Chairman Wontumi has caused hatred for himself and the party in the region and people are angry and even do not want to hear the name of the party they loved because he has failed even in roads he won contracts to work on the party communication is on the very of collapsing.

Please do not vote for Wontumi to bring back the glory of the party to gain its first love.

We have received information by our agents that one contestant who claims to be the wealthiest man in Africa has planned to camp about 450 delegates in hotel till the day of the election and said he will pay ghc 10,000 each and is ready to pay more if any contestant come up close to what he plans to pay. We believe in our cherished delegates that they are people of great conscience and will never ever sell their integrity for someone to think they are people of low esteem, we advise you to collect the money and vote massively against him, please do not accept to curse yourself while receiving the money because it is your reward for all your deeds you have done for the party.

In view of these we are pleading on behalf of Almighty God that delegate should vote for someone who can unify the party, have the part at heart, dedicated to the work of the party, think about the warfare of the people especially grass root and the Region in general.

We have done a great grounds work and have realised that hon. kwabena Owusu Aduomi fit to all the above mentioned status and we are pleading that our great delegates who are representing us will vote for him.

Long live Ashanti

Long live NPP

Long live Ghana

THANK YOU