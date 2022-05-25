Sunyani: Mother dumps her 3-month-old twins in well

A 20-year-old woman identified as Ellian Zumeseh has been arrested for dumping her three-month-old twins in a well at Sunyani in the Bono Region.

A police report available to Classfmonline.com said on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, at about 02:05hrs, a businesswoman, Cecilia Adokopoka of house number A301/2, Abetifi Zongo, Sunyani, aged 49, assisted by No. 57950 G/Const. Richard Yirenkyi and No. 60179 G/Const. Samuel Dwomoh, arrested and brought in suspect the suspect.

The complainant said at about 0130hours that day, the suspect dumped her three-month-old male twin babies in a well in their house and left them to die.

The police proceeded to the scene at Zongo Abetifi and saw the twins floating in the well.

The bodies were retrieved and “carefully inspected”, the police report said.

It added that “no marks of violence were seen but some whitish foamy substance was flowing from their noses”.

“The scene was photographed and bodies were conveyed to the regional hospital emergency ward”, the police said.

“They were pronounced dead by the medical officer on duty, Dr Kofi Amoako on arrival”, the situational report said.

“The bodies have since been deposited at the same hospital’s mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy”, the report noted.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Source: Classfmonline.com