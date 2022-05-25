It’s time to end the Owoolisation; let’s freeze schemes purporting to return state land to so-called owners — Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has called on the government to see to it that all schemes purporting to return state lands to so-called owners are frozen.

In a post on the Facebook page of the MP, he stresses that the looting of state lands and demolishing of embassies does not auger well for the country and must not be allowed to continue.

He proposes that the best way forward is for the government to impose an outright ban on all sale of state lands.

“Immediate freeze on all schemes purporting to return state lands to so-called original owners — time to end the Owoolisation,” parts of the post on the Facebook page of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa reads.

The North Tongu MP also wants government to create a comprehensive public database of all remaining state lands across the country and publish same online for real-time and permanent scrutiny by citizens.

Find these and many other recommendations made by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the attachment below: