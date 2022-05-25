Former Sawla-Tuna-Kalba MP to be buried on July 2

The late Donald Dari Sodiitey

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency, Donald Dari Sodiitey's burial has been scheduled for July 2.

A statement signed by Kipo Elijah Bakar, NDC Communication Officer, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba indicated that on Thursday, June 30, 2022, the funeral of the late MP will begin at Doumeh/Sawla with mourning and traditional drumming.

On July 1, 2022, will be removal of the body from the mortuary and transported to Sawla – Doumeh.

Then on Saturday, July 2, 2022 laying in state, burial and final funeral rites.

Sunday, July 3, 2022, will be a thanksgiving service at Sawla Roman Catholic Church.

The former Member of Parliament for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency, Donald Dari Sodiitey died on May 22, 2022, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The late former Sawla-Tuna-Kalba MP was born on September 25, 1957.

He was a Member of Parliament of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency for twelve years from 2004-to 2016.

---DGN online