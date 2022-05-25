You will be held accountable for breaches that result in damages caused by flooding – Akufo-Addo warn MMDCEs

The President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) that they will be held accountable for all breaches that result in damages caused by flooding.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of Dredge Masters IHC beaver 50 dredger and marine equipment meant for maintaining rivers, canals, and other inland waterways at Adjei Kojo off the Santeo – Ashaiman road in Accra, today Wednesday 25 May 2022, the President said he will not allow the selfishness of some people to cause harm to others.

Unhappy with the recent flooding incidents in the country, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo used the opportunity to direct all MMDCEs to remove all obstructions to the free flow of water and developments along waterways in the city with immediate effect.

“…and that is putting all MMDCEs on notice that you’ll be held accountable for any breaches that result in damage from flooding. As President of the republic I will not allow the selfish interest of the few to jeopardize the collective futures of the rest of us,” the President stressed.

In addition to the directive, President Akufo-Addo has charged all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to ensure that developers strictly comply with the laws of the nation.

The President further admonished MMDAs to see to it that any member of their staff that issues permits to developers who build structures in unauthorized locations are not made to go scot-free but punished to serve as a deterrent to others.