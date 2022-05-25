¢450m spent to curb floods has reduced incidents in Accra - Akufo-Addo

25.05.2022 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said since 2017, his government has spent an amount of ¢450million to curb floods in the country.

He stated that the money was spent on the Flood Control Programme and has resulted in reduced incidents of flooding in, especially, Accra.

Mr Akufo-Addo said these at the commissioning of IHC BEAVER 50 dredger and marine equipment at Adjei Kojo near Ashaiman in the Grater Acra Region.

He said “I did raise concerns at the beginning of my address about the flooding situation in Accra. Government, since 2017 has spent some 450million cedis on the flood control programme which has resulted in the reduced incident of flooding in the major flood prone areas in Accra.”

Parts of Accra got flooded after a downpour on Tuesday May 24.

About twenty were rescued by the Greater Accra Regional Directorate of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) on during the heavy downpour. The victims were rescued in areas such as Dansoman, Odorkor and Dzowulu.

The Greater Accra Regional NADMO Director, Archibold Cobbina, made the revelations in an interview with 3FM's Sunrise on Tuesday hosted by Alfred Ocansey.

“A lot of areas have been flooded. Areas like Ledzokuku, some parts of Tema, Sakaman, parts of Spintex road, Odorkor, Circle, Kaneshie First Light, among others”, he explained.

Mr. Cobbina said “about twenty people have been rescued around Dansoman, Odorkor, Dzowulu but others are also in other parts for the same rescue mission”.

“What we are trying to do is recuse them”.

The NADMO Director noted that “when they see that it is raining, that is where people bring out refuse and dump them into the raining waters”.

“People have dumped refuse right in the middle of the road at Sakaman”.

