Jaman South district benefit from free health screening on cataract

25.05.2022

Himalayan Cataracts Project (HCP), a USA-based Non-profit-making Organisation together with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and the St. Mary’s Hospital at Drobo in Bono Region have organized free surgery and screening for over 300 people in the Jaman South district and other neighboring districts who are suffering from cataract.

The beneficiaries, who were mainly the elderly, could not hide their excitement for the exercise, which they confessed, could have caused them huge sums of money to undergo such screening and surgery in Ghana.

They were particularly happy that HCP’s timely intervention had saved many of them from going blind gradually as a result of the disease.

They therefore appealed to them to extend such a programme to other districts in other parts of the country to save millions of people who are facing the same health conditions.

Nana Kwarteng Afari ll, the Drobo Famanhene who spoke on behalf of Omanhane of the Drobo traditional area, commended Himalayan cataracts project, the Ghana health service and St. Mary’s Hospital at Drobo for organizing the exercise for the people for free and described the gesture as timely.

Nana Kwarteng Afari noted that cataract is quite common in Jaman South and appealed to the organizers to consider coming back periodically to drastically reduce or possibly eliminate the disease finally from the area.

Andrew Bediako, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive also commended HCP, GHS and St. Mary Hospital for organizing the exercise for free for the people.

The Country Director for HCP, Dr. James A. Addy, added that a research conducted by his organisation shows that cataract account for almost 54.8% of people who suffering from blindness.

He mentioned some of the causes of cataract as throwing an object into the eye, diabetes, high blood pressure and walking through scorching sun often.