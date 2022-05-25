Corruption Watch petitions Special Prosecutor to probe alleged state lands in late Sir John's will

CDD-Ghana's foremost anti-corruption campaign, Corruption Watch has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) calling for an investigation into the alleged acquisition of state lands by the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

In the Will of the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Forestry Commission that went viral on social media, he owns lands at the Achimota Forest as well as the Ramsar site in Sakumono which are protected lands.

This Corruption Watch says it is important to get to the bottom of the matter.

It is as a result of this that it has petitioned the Office of Special Prosecutor to look into the matter.

“On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, Corruption Watch Ghana petitioned the Special Prosecutor to investigate the alleged acquisition of several acres of State lands situated within the Achimota Forest and at Ramsar sites in Sakumono by three artificial and two natural persons,” parts of a press release from the group has confirmed.

Among other things, Corruption Watch is specifically requesting the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate whether the Republic of Ghana owned the said lands at the time of their alleged acquisition by Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Jakaypros Limited, Fasoh Limited, DML Limited, and Charles Owusu.

It also wants the OSP to investigate and find out who authorized the alleged sale or purchase of the lands and whether the interests in the lands have been registered.

Find more in the Corruption Watch press release below: