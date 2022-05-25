NADMO to demolish structures at Kasoa CP to curb flooding

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has hinted of demolishing structures on waterways at Kasoa and its environs to stem the perennial flooding in the area.

Parts of Kasoa experienced severe flooding as a result of a 10-hour downpour from Monday night to Tuesday dawn.

Areas including Modest, Obom, Asempa and parts of CP, all in the Awutu-Senya- East Municipality, experienced extensive flooding.

Visiting the flooded areas to inspect the situation on Tuesday, the Awutu-Senya-East Municipal Director of NADMO, Mr Kwame Amoah, expressed regret over the indiscriminate building by some people of the community, causing the disaster.

“We don't have the machines here to execute that job today, but from next week; Monday onwards, we will demolish all those buildings on waterways to give way for the water to have access,” he said.

“All these buildings have no building permits and I'm sure they are built at night to evade demolition.”

He said the work would be carried out to avoid serious consequences at the peak of the rains.

GNA