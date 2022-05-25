Former PPA boss granted GH¢5 million bail

The former CEO of Public Procurement Authority, Agyenim Boateng Adjei, and his brother-in-law, Francis Kwaku Arhin, have both been granted bail in the corruption prosecution by the High Court (Criminal Court 3 Division).

The two pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of use of public office for profit, a charge that comes under the ambit of the office of the Special Prosecutor.

The Court thus admitted them to a bail sum of GH¢5 million with 2 sureties each. The sureties are each to deposit their national IDs with the Court's registry.

Mr. Agyenim Boateng has also been ordered to deposit his passport with the court until the final determination of the case.

Francis Kwaku Arhin, on the other hand, has been allowed to retain his passport on compassionate grounds.

Lawyer for the former PPA CEO, Kwame Acheampong Boateng, in an interview with the media after court proceedings on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, expressed worry that the case has already been prejudiced against his client in the media space.

But he says he is confident that the Court will do justice to the case.

The Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, on the other hand, who led an army of lawyers on the case, told the media he believes in the strength of his case.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the parties to file all documents they would be relying on within four weeks.

The case has been adjourned to June 28, 2022.

