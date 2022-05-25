Ghanaian dies on US flight

TRAGEDY STRUCK last Sunday when a man believed to be 27 years died onboard United Airlines 997 aircraft in the middle of the Atlantic.

The deceased, identified as Daniel Toffey Jnr, from Jomoro in the Western Region, was said to be onboard the flight with his father, Daniel Toffey Snr when the incident occurred.

The man was said to have died as a result of a suspected case of pulmonary embolism.

Reports indicated that the deceased travelled to Ghana with his father and mother to attend the funeral of his mother's relative.

“His mother, after the funeral, stayed behind while father and son took the lead home to Pataskala, Ohio – a suburb of Columbus.

“They left the country Sunday evening around 11pm and were expected at arrive at Washington Dulles early Monday,” reported DNT, an online portal in Bermuda.

The report indicated that while on the Atlantic, Toffey Jnr, kept telling his father, he could not breathe.

“After having sat for a while, the victim was said to have attempted to stand up to go and use the restroom when his movement became shaky and was soon gasping for air.

One young lady shouted “we need a doctor, we need a doctor.” At that moment, what appeared to be a sixth sense got the senior father to jump from his business class area and rushed to the scene although the flight crew instructed everyone to remain in their seats,” the report said.

The report indicated that as a result of the tragic incident, the flight was diverted to Bermuda, where all 178 passengers were lodging at Grotto Bay Resort pending their continued travel to Washington.

Jesse Lasuer, a neighbour at business class told DNT how the deceased father was holding up in spite of the monumental loss. “Although he is holding up just fine, you can just see the pain in his eyes,” the report quoted Lasuer.

Meanwhile, Junior Toffey was scheduled to launch his album on June 4, with Joe Mettle scheduled to attend in Columbus.

