20year-old woman arrested for allegedly drowning her twins in a well

A 20-year-old woman, Ellian Zumeseh is in the custody of the Bono Regional Police Command for drowning her three-month male twins in a well.

The incident happened at Mama Lawson, a Suburb of the Sunyani Municipality in the Bono Region.

Cecilia Dumpaka, a businesswoman whose worker's daughter committed the act, tells Citi News what happened.

“I stay at Penkwase. Around 2 am, I had a call from my children who were sleeping at the workplace that the daughter of one of my workers who had given birth to twins had drowned the children in the well. So I left home around 2 am and headed to the place. When I got there, I realised that the report was true. We called a police officer who lives in the community. The lady was sent to the police station. The police later followed us here and took the babies to the morgue. According to them, we will sign documents tomorrow so that they can release the bodies for burial before they send her to court. She has no problem, she is sane. I am surprised at what she has done.”

ASP Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Bono Regional Police PRO, has been speaking on the incident.

“On 24th May 2022, about 1 am, two policemen escorted a woman to the police station who is believed to have delivered about three months ago and had dumped her two babies in a well. Due to this, police began investigations immediately. We sent our men to the place to follow up and help.”

ASP Oppong noted that the two babies have been confirmed dead. “We can confirm that after sending the twins to the Bono Regional Hospital, they were confirmed dead on arrival as confirmed by the doctor on duty.”

He indicated that investigations have commenced into the incident to unravel what pushed the 20-year-old woman to commit the act.