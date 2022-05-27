Akatsi North:Torkpo Stephen foundation supports schools with reading materials

Torkpo Stephen Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has donated text books and some reading materials worth about sixty thousand Ghana cedis(₵60,000.00) to some schools in Akatsi north District of the Volta region.

Ave Senior High school (Avesco), Avega Basic School and Fiave Sanyi basic School were the beneficiaries.

Dr Stephen Torkpo, the founder and the leader of the organization who doubled as the senior research fellow at the University of Ghana stated during the presentation at Ave Senior High School that, the donation was part of his organization idea to develop the habit of reading among school children to improve their academic performance within the district.

"I am a product of education,someone who has benefited immensely from education, what I would like to see is an educated and productive younger generation who would take up the mantle of leadership tomorrow," he stated.

He said his organization was formed with the aim of creating alternative livelihood opportunities for women, build strong educational foundations for children, skills training for the youth among others.

He added that,the foundation will continue to work and help efforts of government to improve the living conditions of the people of Akatsi North.

He thanked members of his team for their hard work and dedication to duty especially on matters of improving the live of residents of Akatsi North.

Mr Stephenson Yao Ahli,the headmaster of Avesco on behalf of his school, thanked Dr Torkpo and his foundation for the kind gesture which he described as timely since the school library lacks good books to improved academic work.

He called on other individuals to emulate efforts of the Stephen Torkpo Foundation to improve academic performance in the district.

He said, inadequate classrooms, dormitories (general infrastructure) as some of the challenges facing the Ave Senior High School, the only SHS in the Akatsi North district.

Mr Agbesi Adido and Mr Constance Dogbey headteachers of Avega Basic school and Fiave Sanyi Basic School respectvely, congratulated Dr Stephen Torkpo and his foundation for the initiative.

They said, the gesture will improve reading, teaching and learning in their schools. They both promised to put the books into good use.

Mr Dominic Yao Dzanado, the Akatsi North District Education Director also applauded Tokpo foundation for the support.