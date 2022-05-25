Asokwa ISD embarks on E-Levy public education

The Asokwa Municipal Assembly’s office of the Information Services Department (ISD) has embarked on an extensive public education on the electronic levy (e-levy) which became operational in the country on May 1, 2022.

The exercise which commenced in all the twelve (12) electoral areas in the Municipality on Friday, May 20, 2022, aims to sensitise the public on the nitty-gritty of the new tax.

Led by Morgan Owusu, Municipal ISD Director, the team visited Community Information Centers (CIC), markets and lorry terminals within the Municipality to educate the populace on the new tax.

Also, the delegation took the education drive to mosques, churches and also conducted van outreach on the streets and communities.

Traditional authorities in the Municipality were also educated on the new tax by the team as a means of helping them (traditional authorities) pass on the education to their subjects.

A meeting of assembly staff, assembly members and unit committee members was also held for the participants to get educated on the new tax

As part of the campaign, the group also distributed flyers and other materials on the new tax to the public.

Before the commencement of the exercise, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with ISD organised a one-day workshop on the new tax in Kumasi to educate information officers across the country.

The move was to educate information officers nationwide for onward education in their respective jurisdictions.

The education covered the motive of the tax, the percentage, and transactions which fall under the tax, among others.