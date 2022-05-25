I’ve changed my style; I now talk through text messages — Rev. Prof. Martey

The former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Martey, has said he now does much of his public tirades through text messages.

Speaking at a public lecture in Koforidua on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, the outspoken cleric said: “Rev. Prof Martey is still speaking but has changed the style”.

“Those I need to communicate with them, I communicate, sometimes through text messages and a lot of things have happened because of my intervention. So, I’m still speaking”, he said.

He explained that the constitution of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana forbids him to still be talking while he has handed over to a new Moderator.

“You know, the revelations, practice and procedure of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Spirit of our constitution is that the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has only one representative to speak on behalf of the church and that person is the moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana not past moderators but serving moderator”, he noted.

“And, for me, my understanding of leadership is that, especially in the Church’s setting, leadership is like a relay race: when the baton is given to you, you run as fast as you could and when you get to the next person, you hand over the baton and stop running”.

“If you hand over the baton and you continue running, anyone who does that is mad”, he said.

