UPDATE: Accra-Achimota highway opened to traffic after Police sorts out gas leakage issue

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced that the Accra-Achimota highway has been opened to traffic after sorting out the gas leakage issue.

The security agency on Tuesday night issued a press release to advise motorists using the highway to be cautious due to gas leakage at Tesano.

For safety reasons, the Police diverted traffic from the Accra-Achimota highway from Avenor through to the Industrial Area.

“Traffic on the Accra-Achimota Highway has been diverted from Avenor through to the Industrial Area due to a gas leakage at a gas filling station opposite the National Police Training School (NPTS), Tesano.

“Traffic has also been diverted from Apenkwa along the Achimota Highway through the North Industrial Area,” a Ghana Police Service public notice said last night.

After working with personnel from the National Fire Service, the situation has been sorted for the Accra-Achimota highway to be opened to traffic.

“The situation has been normalised and the road has since been opened to normal traffic flow.

“We thank all road users on that stretch for their cooperation,” the latest public notice from the Ghana Police Service has said.