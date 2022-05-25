Contract for sale: Former PPA boss slapped with corruption charges face court with brother-in-law today

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei will be arraigned before a court today, May 25, 2022.

In a 'Contract for sale' exposé by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni, the former PPA boss was cited for corruption and subsequently sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

A press release issued by the Officer of the Special Prosecutor last week announced that the embattled Adjenim Boateng Adjei has been charged with eight counts of using public office for profit.

He is also charged with nine counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged the former Chief Executive Officer of Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei with eight (8) counts of using public office for profit and nine (9) counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract,” part of a press release signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng said.

In that release, the Special Prosecutor disclosed that the brother-in-law of Adjenim Boateng Adjei has also been charged with one count of using public office for profit.

The release said the two persons will be arraigned before the High Court (Criminal Division), Accra today for the case to be heard.