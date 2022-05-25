No monkeypox confirmed in Ghana — GHS

The Western Region Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has debunked reports of a case of monkeypox in the Region.

There were reports that the re-emerging disease has been recorded in the Ahanta West District.

“An individual reported to a facility in the Ahanta West Municipality in the Western Region with blisters,” a statement from the Directorate on Tuesday, May 24 indicated.

“Initial assessment of the case is not suggestive of monkeypox,” the statement signed by the Western Region Health Director, Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, confirmed.

It, however, indicated that “further investigations” will be carried out.

The Directorate, consequently, announced heightened surveillance in order to detect any suspected cases.

Though common in remote parts of the Central and West Africa, the disease has recently been recorded in nine European countries including Spain, UK, Germany and France as well as in the US, Canada and Australia.

—3news.com