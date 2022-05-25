 ACBF 31st Annual Meeting: Let’s align our priorities to boost Africa’s income by 450 billion dollars by 2036 – Ofori-Atta

The chair of the Board of Governors of the Africa Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has called on all member countries to align priorities with efforts to boost Africa’s income by 450 billion dollars by 2036.

Mr. Ofori-Atta who is the Finance Minister for Ghana made this call on Monday, May 23, 2022, while delivering an address at the International Conference Centre during the 31st Annual Meeting of the ACBF Board of Governors.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta said ACBF after becoming the specialised Capacity Building Institution for the Africa Union, efforts must be doubled to promote inclusive growth.

He said it is important that women and young people are empowered so they reach their potential to help the progress and growth of the African continent.

“Together as a foundation we must continue to prioritise inclusive growth, we must continue to empower African women and youth to realise their demographic dividends in the light of AFCFTA to strengthen Africa’s capacity to trade must become the foremost priority of our foundation,” Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta said at the meeting attended by high ACBF officials from various member countries.

The ACBF chair of the Board of Governors further stressed, “We must align our priorities with efforts to boost Africa’s income by some 450 billion dollars by 2036.”

ACBF’s membership consists of 39 African countries that include, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo (Brazzaville), Congo (DRC), Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, as well as Malawi.

The others are Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tomé & Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Monday’s meeting of the ACBF Board of Governors saw the outfit seeking a broad policy and strategic direction for the Foundation.

In addition to discussing sustainability issues, the governors of the board of ACBF used the meeting to discuss what is on the horizon and considered the roadmap to develop the next strategy as the current strategy (2017-2022) comes to a close this year.