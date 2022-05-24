MTN Ghana’s ultramodern library at Ebenezer SHS sees mind-blowing patronage; thousands benefiting from facility

The Ultra-Modern Multi-Purpose Library constructed by the MTN Ghana Foundation at the Ebenezer SHS to Serve Dansoman and its surrounding communities is already making a massive impact two years after it was commissioned.

The library facility costing GHS770,000 was commissioned on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, to boost education in the area.

The ultra-modern library facility boasts of a reception area, a storeroom, a 100-seater conventional library area, a 20-seater ICT center, a world-class Robotics lab that can serve as a training center, and two Offices plus washrooms.

Today, officials of MTN Ghana visited the facility to have first-hand knowledge of how the place is being maintained and the kind of impact it is making.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the visit, Head of the Dansoman Multipurpose Library Rejoice Akosua Adjei disclosed that the facility is making a massive impact.

She revealed that since it was opened to the public, it has seen over 20,000 patronages with 11,000 patronages in 2021 alone.

While stressing that the library is serving its intended purpose, Madam Rejoice Akosua Adjei expressed appreciation to MTN Ghana as she urged the telecommunications company to frequent the facility for regular checks.

“MTN has helped us a lot. I think in all they should just be checking up on us as they already care they should continue coming around to check on us so that in case of any challenge they can also assist us,” she shared.

Rejoice Akosua Adjei

Madam Rejoice Akosua Adjei in an appeal called on capable institutions to help in the supply of more books to make up for the demand for books.

“We are appealing for more books. In fact, we have written to some institutions for books because day in and day out the number keeps going up and the need for books always comes in although the National Library Authority provides us with books,” the head of the Dansoman Multipurpose Library added.

She further urged school children and anyone within the Dansoman community and its environs to frequent the multipurpose library to benefit from the facility.

After engaging with workers and touring the facility, Robert Kuzoe who is senior manager for sustainability and social impact at MTN Ghana said he is satisfied with how the place has been kept.

“I’m impressed with how the facility has been taken care of. Maintenance culture is an issue in Ghana and in other facilities when you go and visit sometimes they are not in good shape and MTN will have to invest another money to actually put it in a good place. As you can see this facility looks as if it was handed over today but this was handed over in 2020,” he shared.

Robert Kuzoe

Opening up on plans after the success story of the ultra-modern library facility at the Ebenezer SHS, Robert Kuzoe disclosed that there are plans to put up similar facilities in other communities.

“We are moving to other communities now. We have at least started in the Dansoman community with this. There are so many needs in other communities and so we are moving to those communities as well,” Robert Kuzoe added.