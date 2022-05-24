The Minority in Parliament is demanding a probe into the declassification of parts of the Achimota Forest Land to know who bought what and how much.

As has been reported in the past week, government has decided to declassify parts of the Achimota Forest Land to be given to the original owners, the Owoo Family.

Unhappy with the brouhaha, the Minority in Parliament did not waste time expressing its displeasure on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, when Parliament resumed sitting.

Delivering a welcome address, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu questioned the decision by the government to declassify the forest reserve through E.I 144.

He argued that the President does not have the legal backing to undertake such an exercise.

He said the Minority wants a probe into the declassification to determine who bought what and how much was bought.

“Mr. Speaker, there is the news of declassification of Achimota forest and public officers and politicians grabbing lands in the name of the republic. Without any hesitation this must be treated as an urgent matter the President should open public inquiry into the declassification of the Achimota and let the public know who bought what and how much,” Haruna Iddrisu said.

The Minority Leader added, “We need to appreciate and based on the reliance on the Executive Instrument 144 the Forest Act of 1927 must remind the President and his leadership that they should go and look at the land use and special planning of land ACT 926 retooling and reclassification the mandate was not given to the President.”