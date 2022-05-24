Take the directives from Ministry of National Security seriously — FOSDA

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) has implored all including faith-based organisations, event organisers, Management of Shopping Malls and other public event managers to adhere rigorously to the advise of the Ministry of National Security on terrorism threat on Ghana.

After making it clear that Ghana is a target of terrorist groups, the National Security Ministry and other security agencies in the country have charged the citizenry to be on alert and report any suspicious persons or activities.

In addition, organisations and managers of public places of gathering as well as faith-based organisations have been urged to increase security to help safeguard the safety of all.

Commenting on the advise from the National Security Ministry, FOSDA has stressed that it is important they are taken very seriously.

Adhere to Ministry of National Security Directives on Terrorism - FOSDA

The Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA) is urging all, especially faith-based organisations, event organisers, Management of Shopping Malls and other public event managers to adhere rigorously to the directives of the Ministry of National Security and other National Security Agencies to safeguard lives in light of the current wave of terrorist attacks in West Africa.

Ghana is currently surrounded by states that have suffered various degrees of terrorist and violent extremist attacks. It is therefore important that Ghanaians do everything possible to preserve their security.

A visit to some places of public interest and some major churches over the weekend showed a gross lack of adherence to the directive issued by the Ministry. Some churches reported that they were yet to procure some security logistics such as CCTV. Other churches reported having formed security committees that are yet to start working.

FOSDA wishes to caution all to take the security directives seriously to address the related security needs and reduce their vulnerabilities to terrorist attacks. It will be important for managers of Public spaces to go the extra mile to provide security for all users of their premises.

We urge all including community leaders, faith actors and private-sector actors to cooperate to identify ways to mitigate the related risks and threats and, ultimately, to prevent such attacks from occurring.

FOSDA is also calling on individuals to take their security seriously, be alert, observant and report all suspicious personalities and events to the security agencies.

