Akufo-Addo gifts 65-seater bus to E.P Amedzofe College of Education

The President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo through the Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo has fulfilled a promise he made to the E.P Amedzofe College of Education in the Volta Region.

Senior Presidential Advisor, who represented the President during the 75th anniversary celebration of the E.P College of Education (AMECO) promised to provide the school with a bus as their 'birthday gift.'

In fulfilment of that promise, Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo yesterday presented a 65-seater bus to the management of the College.

The bus which was procured through the GeTFund, according to the Senior Presidential Advisor, was in fulfilment of a promise made to management and students of the school during their 75th anniversary celebration.

He said the gesture was to help address transportation challenges facing the school for years.

Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo disclosed that the presentation of the bus was part of government’s efforts of promoting quality education across the country since according to him, Ghana cannot develop without giving priority to education.

Education, he said, is the weapon for national development adding that “If we want to develop, we must pay attention to education with the teacher at the center of the whole system.”

He gave the assurance that the Akufo-Addo led administration will continue to promote teacher training education in the country to make it more relevant, effective and efficient.

He stressed that he has taken notice of the numerous challenges confronting the colleges of education and that government will work at solving them to enable the colleges operate effectively.

Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo also averred that education plays significant role in nation building and disclosed government's readiness in ensuring that quality education hits every corner of the country.

He urges the school authorities to take proper care of the bus to help serve its purpose.

The Deputy Minister of Education, Mr. Ntim Fordjuor also mentioned that government, led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has a track record of fulfilling promises which the presentation to the E.P College of Education is an example.

According to him, seventy-five (75) buses and five (5) pick-ups would be presented to some selected schools in the coming week, as part of government's effort of enhancing good, quality education across the length and breadth of the country.

The Principal of the School, Dr. Dickson Tsey, who received the bus on behalf of the College thanked the government, the President and the Senior Presidential Advisor for the gesture.

He was optimistic that the presence of the bus would go a long way to solved their transportation challenges.

Mr. Dickson Tsey who was accompanied by some staff of the college assured proper care would be given the bus to last long.

“We are very happy. This is indeed, a big dream come through for us. This is going to help solve our transportation challenges and we promise to take good care of the bus,” he said.

Giving a few words at the short presentation ceremony, the Vola Regional Minister expressed gratitude to the President for the donation.