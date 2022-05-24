Special Prosecutor charges 'give me back my money' rejected Juaben MCE nominee Alex Sarfo-Kantanka

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has charged the failed nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka with Twenty-Six (26) counts of corruption.

In November 2021, the Juaben MCE nominee went berserk like a bull in a Chinese shop after he was rejected by assembly members at the end of an exercise for his confirmation.

He was captured in a secretly filmed video, demanding a refund of the bribe money he allegedly paid to some assembly members.

From the video, the rejected nominee was seen hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be assembly members for accepting his money but refusing to confirm him as the substantive MCE for the area.

After looking into the matter, the Special Prosecutor has charged and processed Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka for court.

In a press release signed by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng, it has been announced that the embattled MCE is facing 26 counts of corruption.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged the nominee for the position of Chief Executive of Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka with Twenty-Six (26) counts of corruption in respect of a public election - arising out of two public elections conducted in September and November 2021 for the confirmation or otherwise of his nomination,” parts of the Special Prosecutor press release reads.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor notes that Mr. Sarfo-Kantanka will be arraigned before the High Court (Criminal Division), Kumasi on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.