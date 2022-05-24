Flood: Let's enforce building regulations—Ga Mantse

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the King of the Ga State has called on the assemblies to enforce local building regulations to curb the perennial flooding in Accra.

Many parts of the capital have been inundated with floodwaters within a spate of four days following hours of downpour recorded on Saturday and Monday.

The Ga State, in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, on Tuesday, said it was worried about the perennial flooding situation in Accra.

It said local authorities must enforce all building regulations, especially where those on waterways, to address the problem.

“Let us find medium to long term solutions to this perennial problem. Let us enforce the building regulations, especially where waterways have been blocked,” it said.

The statement also urged the government to strengthen public institutions such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), to enable them to provide relief and recovery to victims effectively.

The statement also called for the regular desilting of drains and waterways to allow free flow of water.

It sympathised with persons affected by the floods.

“I call on all and sundry to be in a state of preparedness and take proactive steps where possible to minimise the effect of floods,” the statement added.

