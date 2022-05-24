[Video] Flood destroy properties, roads in Kaneshie

24.05.2022 LISTEN

Parts of Accra were submerged following a downpour which lasted about 10 hours.

The rains which started yesterday lasted to the early hours of Tuesday destroyed properties running into several millions of cedis.

Some roads in Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region were completely destroyed.

In addition, several people were trapped in their homes as they could not step out due to the volume of water and the magnitude of the current.

The floods resulted in heavy traffic and passengers were also spotted stranded at various bus stops waiting long hours for vehicles to their destinations.

Some of the affected areas included Alajo in the Ayawaso East municipality, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange area in the Okaikoi South municipality, Adabraka Sahara in the Korle-Klottey municipality, the Kaneshie First Light area, Sakaman, North Kaneshie, Awoshie, Achimota and Odorkor.

Watch video here: