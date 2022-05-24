'Atta Mills came here crying and you Abronye DC and John Boadu doing same; don't come to our palace' — Drobo Chiefs

Kontihene of Drobo Traditional Area, Nana Tano Bediako V in Jaman South has expressed anger at the NPP General Secretary John Boadu and the Bono Regional Chairman of the party, Kwame Baffoe, popularly called Abronye DC.

He said the duo always refer to people of Drobo as 'skirt and blouse' suggesting that they are anti-NPP.

According to the chief, the people and chiefs take serious offence to the constant tag regarding their voting pattern in the 2020 polls.

Speaking at a durbar organized for the Bono Regional Minister in the Jaman South Municipality on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, Nana Tano Bediako V explains the behaviour of the Bono NPP Chairman, Kwame Baffoe do not only sought to attack their voting rights but also put them in a bad light.

"There is this issue I'd like to bring to your attention. The NPP always refer to people of Drobo as 'skirt and blouse'. This has been the tag NPP wants to impose on us. Anytime Abronye speaks, he talks of 'skirt and blouse'. ...John Boadu also talks about 'skirt and blouse' anytime they're allowed to talk. But let me make it clear that, it is not only the people who partook in the last general elections and voted 'skirt and blouse.

"Madam Regional Minister, let me remind you that your successor was here with Abronye who knelt before us for not treating us well. I want to make it clear to you that, electorates in Drobo vote for NPP, and we also vote for NDC. I have represented NPP at the collation centre from 1992 to 2008 till we lost power. Statistics are there to show", the Krontihene fumed.

Nana Tano Bediako V, therefore caution NPP leadership particularly in the region to desist from tagging constituents anti-NPP.

"We lost at least 36 parliamentary seats. Even in Busia's hometown, it was 'up and down'. So this goes to the party, this tag Abronye and John Boadu have tried to impose on my people, be removed now. We are few in Drobo but it is all over that we are the only people who voted 'skirt and blouse".

The Krontihene who sounded sympathetic to the governing NPP threatened to report the behaviour of some appointees in the region to the Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene.

"...Recently, we have had to pick bones with the current MCE in this area over the urinal sited in the middle of the town. We said 'no' and called the MCE but he did not heed my calls. Omanhene complained but he still snubbed us and went ahead to build the urinal. The MCE later went on the radio and insulted us which created anxiety and unnecessary tension between us and him.

"Any political party that mistreats us has suffered for our votes. Atta-Mills of blessed memory came here to cry for things his party did against Droboman. I don't want this to happen again so let's jaw-jaw.

"We don't do partisan politics but if you look at this palace, it was commissioned by former President Kufour. It should tell everyone where we belong to. This time, I don't want that to happen where Regional Minister will come here with Abronye with stories", Nana Tano Bediako V stated.