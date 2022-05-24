U/E/R: Early Childhood Development Centre commissioned at Nyangnia

An Early Childhood Development Centre with its auxiliary facilities has been commissioned and handed over to the chiefs and people of Nyangania under the management of Nyangnia L/A Primary School in the Kassena Nankana West of the Upper East Region.

It was constructed at a total cost of GHC330,000.

The facility was a result of the Builsa-Kassena Area Child Development Programme, with sponsorship from Children Believe (CB) and implemented by Participatory Action for Rural Development Alternatives (PARDA).

It is the second of its kind in the Kassena Nankana West District in two years.

The facility has adequate furniture and teaching and learning materials to accommodate 109 children to enhance and facilitate learning between the ages of 4 to 6.

The facility comes with a 4-seater KVIP and urinal meant to improve the sanitation and personal hygiene of the pupils.

This project learns credence to PARDA’s vision and commitment, working in partnership with CB to complement government efforts at providing quality education for all, regardless of where one is located in the country.

Speaking to ModernGhana News in Nyangnia, the Director of PARDA, Dr Micheal Wombeogo stated that, the quest of PARDA and CB Ghana is to provide quality education as their contribution to the advancement of Ghana’s economy.

He underscored the relevance of good education for nation building adding that, “without strong foundation from early childhood, the building blocks for enlightened Ghana may be a mirage”.

Dr Wombeogo urged the community members to see the facility as their own and ensure that it is well handled and patronized.

The Country Manager of the Children Believe (CB) Esenam Kavi De Souza indicated that, as an organization, CB’s current strategic plan focuses on early childhood development, promoting early childhood education, health and nutrition for children and promoting responsive caregiving in the community.

She said operating for 26 years in Ghana and over 60 years globally, CB realized that the foundation of a child is crucial to the overall development of the child.

Madam Kavi De Souza entreated the community and the Ghana Education Service to engage qualified teachers to man the facility for it to serve generation yet unborn.

A representative of the Regional Director of Education GES, Madam Alice Ayinne, thanked PARDA and CB for putting up the facility and urged parents to do their possible best to support their children’s education to become good citizens tomorrow.