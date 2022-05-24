ModernGhana logo
24.05.2022

Technocrats at MMDAs partly to blame for Accra perennial floods – Ing. Mahama




Civil Engineer, Abdulai Mahama, has blamed technocrats at the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies for perennial flooding in Accra.

He said technocrats shirk their responsibility by authorizing construction on waterways.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Mr. Mahama called for stricter measures that will ensure technocrats discharge their roles effectively.

“This is where I feel that technocrats who are employed at the Local Government Ministry or sent to the local assemblies are failing the country, and the earlier we start to sit up and find officers who append their signatures to buildings on waterways or areas of interest the better for all of us.”

“We will not save the situation by the way officers are left off the hook when they are shirking their roles at the various assemblies or departments.”

Parts of Accra were flooded on Tuesday after close to a 10-hour downpour which started on Monday night through to Tuesday.

This comes barely three days after most parts of Accra got flooded after close to a 10-hour downpour.

There have been efforts to address flooding in the major drains at Circle and Alajo permanently, but the drains get chocked again after they are dredged.

The Greater Accra Resilience and Integrated Development project (GARID), an initiative aimed at tackling flooding, is expected to offer some solutions to the challenge.

---citinewsroom

