24.05.2022 Social News

Accra floods: Adabraka Sahara residents swim in flood waters

24.05.2022 LISTEN

Most residents of Adabraka Sahara, a community close to the Odaw river, had a tough time navigating through floodwaters to safety following a heavy downpour which lasted for about 10 hours.

Some parts of the capital city of Accra, were flooded following torrential rains which began late Monday evening, May 23, 2022, through to the following day, Tuesday.

Residents of Adabraka Sahara, one of the hardest-hit areas, had to swim through the floodwaters to safe areas.

Click below to watch the video captured by Citi News:

---citinewsroom

