24.05.2022 Education

Tolon SHS fire: Students back to school

24.05.2022 LISTEN

The Tolon District Assembly, District Education Directorate, and some stakeholders have partnered to provide temporary classrooms and accommodation to displaced students of Tolon Senior High School.

The management of Tolon Senior High School last week directed over 600 students of the institution to return home following a fire that gutted one of their dormitories.

The District Chief Executive of Tolon, Fuseini Salifu Issifu says the move will facilitate the return of academic activities to the school.

Mr. Issifu appealed to the general public to come to the aid of the school.

“We are calling on all benevolent individuals to come to our aid so that these girls can get a place to continue their academic work.”

Meanwhile, a 5-member committee has been set up by the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Northern Region to find the cause of last the fire outbreak.

---citinewsroom

