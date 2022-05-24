ModernGhana logo
We've not said anything about ownership of Achimota Forest Reserve – Osu Stool

The Osu Stool has denied commenting on the ownership of the Achimota Forest reserve, portions of which were recently declassified by government through an executive instrument.

“The attention of the Osu stool has been drawn to statements purportedly made in its name on matters in response of the Achimota Forest and wish to state categorically that the Osu stool has not made any public statement on the matter,” a statement issued by the Osu stool on Monday, 23 May 2022, noted.

According to the stool, some individuals who have been speaking publicly on the matter, purportedly on behalf of the Stool, do not represent the Stool in any way or form.

The Stool identified them as "the indefinitely suspended Osu Kinawe and Osiahene, Nii Nortey Adumuah IV and the alleged spokesperson for the Osu stool, Nii Oti Ankrah", insisting they have no “mandate to speak for either the Osu stool or the Traditional Council".

“We wish to state that those comments were not authorised by the Osu stool,” the statement continued.

It added: “The Osu stool is critically assessing and discussing the matter of the Achimota Forest ownership and related issues and will soon issue an official statement on it.”

Source: classfmonline.com

