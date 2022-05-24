Dansoman Daylight Robbery: One arrested; Police pursue another

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of one of the robbery suspects that carried out a daylight robbery attack on a citizen on Monday.

The daylight robbery incident happened at the Dansoman exhibition where a woman was attacked by two robbers on a motorbike.

Following an operation by a special anti-robbery squad of the Ghana Police Service, one of the robbers have been arrested.

In a short statement from the Police, it notes that officers in charge of the case have mounted a search to bring the other robbery suspect to book to face the full force of the land.

“A special anti-robbery squad has carried out an intelligence-led operation, in which a robbery suspect was arrested while one other is currently being pursued for a daylight street robbery at Dansoman,” parts of the Police statement said.

It adds, “We want to assure the public that we shall get the other suspect to face justice.”