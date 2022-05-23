ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.05.2022 Social News

Osu Stool denies making comments on Achimota Forest reserve issues

Osu Stool denies making comments on Achimota Forest reserve issues
23.05.2022 LISTEN

The Osu Stool has denied making comments on the ongoing saga surrounding the Achimota Forest Reserve.

The stool asked the general public to disregard comments that have been made purportedly coming from them.

A statement they issued said “The attention of the Osu Stool has been drawn to statements purportedly made in its name on matters in respect of the Achimota Forest and wish to state categorically that the Osu Stool has not made any public statement on the matter.

“We wish to advise the media and all concerned agencies and institutions to be wary of publishing commentary from, or having discussions with persons claiming to be representing the Osu Stool but who have no such mandate.

523202273612-8cs1vihuup-osu-1024x888

523202273613-ptkwo0a442-osu-1024x888

“We have particularly noted statements made by Nii Nortey Asumuah IV, the indefinitely suspended Osu Kinkawe Oshiahene and Nii Oti Abankrah, alleged spokesperson of the Osu stool.

“We wish to state that these comments were not authroiused by the Osu Stool and the two individuals have no mandate to speak for either the Osu Stool or Osu Traditional Council.”

523202273613-otkvn0y442-osu-1-1024x898

523202273613-swnaredq5k-osu-1-1024x898

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signed an EI to declassify portions of the Achimoat Forest reserve.

This means that those portions are no longer going to be part of the forest reserve.

“The District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority with jurisdiction over the land specified in the schedule, shall, within three months after the coming into force of this instrument, prepare for the approval of the Minister [of Lands], a master plan for the development of the land specified in the schedule,” the document said.

The development created controversy on social media with some indicating the forest reserve has been sold.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor dismissed reports that the Forest reserve in Accra has been sold.

He said the natural resource was not for sale and would not be sold.

---3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
YOUSTART stakeholder engagement commences
23.05.2022 | Social News
State properties can be taken off wills — Lawyer Justice Abdulai
23.05.2022 | Social News
Rescind EI on Achimota Forest Reserve — CLOGSAG tells Akufo-Addo .com
23.05.2022 | Social News
Ghana only has managers, not leaders – Abraham Lamptey
23.05.2022 | Social News
Terrorism: National Security’s fire-fighting approach not helping – Security Analyst
23.05.2022 | Social News
Flood destroy documents at Lands Commission in Accra
23.05.2022 | Social News
Nkroful-Essiama: Motorists, residents stranded due to eroded road
23.05.2022 | Social News
One killed, 5 arrested in renewed clashes at Kandiga-Doba
23.05.2022 | Social News
Police warn persons 'capitalising' on Nkoranza crisis
23.05.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line